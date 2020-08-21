Well this should be special… Calvin Harris just teased his collaboration with The Weeknd, “Over Now.” The song was first played during The Weeknd’s TikTok live concert a couple weeks ago. It features a more Funk Wav Bounce style of production from Calvin, a style we’ve been seriously missing.

The synths are heavily funky and sound tastefully dated but impeccably modern.

No release date for the collaboration has been given, but you can listen to how The Weeknd sounds on it from the clip of his live concert below.