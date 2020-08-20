Last September, Noisia announced they were breaking up after 20 glorious years together. The official breakup and accompanying tour have been postponed due to COVID-19 and wanting to give fans one final farewell, but the members are wasting no time in jumpstarting their solo ventures.

One part of the legendary bass trio, Dutch composer and producer Thijs de Vlieger AKA Thys unleashes his Unmoved Mover/Unwound EP on August 28th via his own label VISION. Aside from collaborative and soundtrack work, his debut solo release sees the enigmatic producer and multi-faceted artist step into the limelight and enter a clubbier realm.

“Unmoved Mover” is a 7-minute journey through sound, beginning with a spacey synth intro and delving into the darkness of drum & bass before returning to the spacey synths in a more orchestral fashion. The experimental nature of the track oozes through every intricately designed synth and drum beat, and proves that the members of Noisia are just as capable at solo material.

Listen to “Unmoved Mover” below!