The wait for new Illenium music is over! This Friday, the producer will be sharing “Nightlight” with the world.

Illenium capped off 2019 with the release of his latest album, ASCEND, and so far in 2020 has released the remixes to that album. But as of yet, he hasn’t released any new original music this year.

“Nightlight” will be the first release from him since he announced his departure from Astralwerks recently and his decision to join 12Tone Music. His time with Astralwerks was short lived, only releasing one album during his tenure at the label.

This will be the first Illenium song we’ve heard in a long while that hasn’t been previously teased at a live show. We can’t wait to hear what it sounds like!

Photo via Rukes.com