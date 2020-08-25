Yesterday, Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky scheduled for this October was cancelled, seeing as the country is still grappling with COVID-19. Back in March, when the festivals were first combined and rescheduled for later in the year, we hoped that it would not affect us this much later. Alas, we’re now looking to 2021 and in some cases perhaps even 2022 to get the music industry back in full swing.

Still, Ubbi Dubbi is already looking forward to next year and has revealed its new lineup, similar to the original 2020 lineup but with some slight alterations. Scheduled for April 24-25 next year, you can count on seeing Illenium and Kaskade headlining, with exciting sets from Adventure Club, SWARM, Seven Lions, Joyryde, LSDREAM, Valentino Khan, Rusko, Liquid Stranger, and more.

Tickets went on sale this morning at ubbidubbifestival.com.

See the full lineup below and head to their website for more information!

Ubbi: All systems are a go! Are you ready to head back to the DFW?

Dubbi: I’m ready Dubbi! We already know they are going to lubovube this line up! Tickets on sale Tuesday 8/25 @ 10am CT!

Tix/Info: https://t.co/ideVaqQ7E6 pic.twitter.com/hqWkTwkAAr — Ubbi Dubbi Festival (@UbbidubbiFest) August 24, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com