Over the weekend, Germans held a rock concert to test out how the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads at large-scale events.

We first reported on the study — known as RESTART-19 — last month, when we learned a series of concerts would be held to collect data in “real life” concert stimulations.

Approximately 1,500 people took part in the experiment run by the University Hospital in Halle. All people involved had to test negative for coronavirus 48 hours prior. Attendees were given protective masks, hand sanitizer, and a “contact tracer” to record social distances and interaction.

The first run simulated a regular event, how they ran before the pandemic; the second run mimicked an event after the pandemic with increased hygiene and social distancing; and the third run held half the amount of people with strict social distancing guidelines.

The performer, German pop singer Tim Bendzko said: “We really had a lot of fun. We survived drive-in concerts this summer and in that respect, for us, this is a first step toward normalcy.”

Results are expected by the end of the year. See below and learn more here.

Pop star Tim Bendzko @bendzko thanking the study participants with his hit song, Nur noch kurz die Welt retten (Just quickly saving the world): "You're the heroes today!" #Restart19 pic.twitter.com/sXbIvLzvti — elizabeth grenier (@elizgrenier) August 22, 2020

Sources: Forbes, KTLA