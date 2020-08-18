Back in August 2018, Illenium left his longtime home at label Seeking Blue to sign an exclusive deal with Astralwerks at Universal Music Group. The only major body of work he’s released with the label was his last album, Ascend. Now, he’s announced that he’s joined the team at 12Tone Music, home to 88rising, Anderson Paak, and more.

Even better, he’s been working on some new music that he “can’t wait” to share with all of us. We can’t wait either!

Illenium released his latest album, Ascend, on August 16, 2019, whereupon it quickly became a fan favorite as he brought on numerous huge names and smaller names alike to augment the album and make it one of his best yet.

Stay tuned for more new information on Illenium and new music!

I’m excited to announce that I’ve joined the @12ToneMusic_ family. Can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on with you all 🌌💡 — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUMMUSIC) August 17, 2020

