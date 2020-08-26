Oolacile’s new label Halcyon, pushing but not limited to the sounds of “future riddim,” was one of the most talked about subjects when it was announced this past Monday. Now, the label has its first release from none other than SVDDEN DEATH, who also sings on one of his own tracks for the first time.

“UTAH” immediately gives us heavy Visceral vibes, with riddim-esque influences, but a clear “future” sound in the synths and melody. It’s going to be tough to give a technical description of what future riddim actually is, but no doubt through the release of the label’s debut compilation, out this Friday, we’ll get a better idea in the practical sense.

As for “UTAH,” the new single is wildly imaginative and fresh. SVDDEN DEATH’s voice, though not perfect, gives it a distinctly human quality. It’s rough but never unbearable; on the contrary, the imperfectness of it all makes it even more appealing, in our opinion. It’s not like when Drew first started singing for The Chainsmokers, since these vocals are far more heavily processed. Along with the melodic and heavy production, “UTAH” is undoubtedly one of his most unique songs yet.

Check out “UTAH” from SVDDEN DEATH and stay tuned for the full compilation out this Friday!