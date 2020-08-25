It’s been a big month for Porter Robinson! Worlds turned 6, “Shelter” turned 4, he finally dropped “shehealseverything,” and now he’s dropping us a new single from Nurture!

Porter seems to be teasing fans with which song he’s dropping. He has known singles named “Mirror” and “Look At The Sky” on deck, and the teaser image is a mirror… looking at the sky… So, place your bets.

Either way, new Porter music. ‘Nuff said.

Check back tomorrow for the release!