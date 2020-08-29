Hudson Mohawke is one of the most celebrated experimental producers of our age, and he’s truly been blessing us. Earlier this month he released his first batch of experimental, unreleased songs, B.B.H.E. (Big Booty Hiking Expedition). Now he’s back again with Poon Gems, Benji B‘s Album of the Week on BBC Radio 1.

Speaking on the project, Benji B says: “still sounds so good…loads of tunes from this era of Hudson Mohawke, brought bang up to date and available in an album that’s dropping this Friday. He’s decided to do the good job of sharing some of them with the world.”

Running the gamut from smooth and jazzy to balls-to-the-wall wonky, Poon Gems has everything you wanted from HudMo and everything you never knew you wanted. Check it out below!