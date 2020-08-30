Slushii’s work as sapientdream, his more vibey alias, has been a dream… and yes, that’s a pun on his DREAM albums under that moniker. Now, he’s preparing to bring both aliases together for the first time on the next DREAM installment, out next month.

“Slushii & sapientdream

DREAM III

September”

In response to a fan asking if the album would merely feature both aliases or a merging of styles between them, Slushii also revealed that this album would be the end of a trilogy and it “calls for the best of both worlds.”

Stay tuned for more info on DREAM III as it comes out!

Slushii & sapientdream DREAM III September pic.twitter.com/VV1Vlpbg0M — slushii (@SlushiiMusic) August 29, 2020

Editor’s note: Slushii has lost 80 lbs over quarantine which is huge! Thus the featured image does not reflect his current appearance.