Learn how to DJ with Alison Wonderland through her new YouTube series — How to DJ for Beginners.

So far, the professional DJ/producer has uploaded two tutorials covering the basics, beat matching and more. As she mentions, this is not the “be all and end all” for DJing, but rather, a broken down look at her own techniques. If you like her style, then you’ll probably enjoy learning from her, too.

The first video covers the basics and navigating the equipment: settings, play/cue buttons, the mixer, jog wheel, sync and much more. The second video jumps into mixing, beat matching and timing.

With live events on hold, now is the perfect time to learn how to DJ. Get started right here with your new instructor, Alison Wonderland.

Expect new episodes every two weeks, Wednesdays at 6 PM PST.

Alison Wonderland: How to DJ for Beginners

Photo via Rukes.com