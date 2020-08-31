On the final episode of GAGA RADIO on Apple Music, Lady Gaga talks to Chromatica collaborator Tchami, who also co-produced her hit “Applause.” She also catches up with super fans to discuss the album’s impact on their lives.

“Music has been a part of my life since I was four years old and I’ve been taking piano lessons thanks to my parents. So I’ve been in the classical world at first. Later, I think I just flipped towards hip hop and that was my teenage love. And then around 18, 19 years old, I was all about house music, electronic music. And later on, blog house came and we had this immense energy, new type of blending hip hop and house together, and we had a good branch in France. So I wasn’t part of that yet because my production level was not along the level that I wanted to be. So I just kept doing my thing until the Tchami project came along and here we are.” – Tchami

At the VMAs yesterday, Lady Gaga took home awards for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Collabroation for “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande, and Best Cinematography for “Rain On Me” by Thomas Kloss.

