Creamfields is unable to happen IRL in 2020 — but that’s not going to stop the party!

Organizers are throwing the Creamfields House Party all weekend long across two stages and two streams, featuring live DJ sets from some of the biggest names in dance music — deadmau5, Armin van Buuren, Axwell ^ Ingrosso, Fisher, Carl Cox, Tiësto, Hardwell, Gorgon City, and so many more.

Fatboy Slim, Tchami, MK, The Blessed Madonna, Oliver Heldens, Annie Mac — the list goes on. The talent here is unmatched and rivals any Creamfields lineup we’ve seen thus far.

It’s all going down this weekend in support of mental health charity, Mind. Learn more about the cause.

Tune in here and join the conversation #CreamfieldsHouseParty!

Also, check out the list of set times here.

Creamfields House Party

Photo via Rukes.com