Axel Thesleff was prepared for an immersive audio-visual performance at his first-ever SXSW showcase — but the festival and conference was among one of the first canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Through the following concept — Arena Live — Axel is determined to share the “set that never happened” in 2020. The stunning performance is shot at the massive 8,200-seat Helsinki Ice Hall, complete with cutting-edge production and a 12-person film crew. The hour-long set is quite easy to get completely engrossed in.

He shares of the experience:

While in quarantine in Helsinki we started brainstorming ideas of what to do, when an opportunity arose to collaborate with the event technology company Bright at the Ice Hall. They had built a stage for live-streaming events during the COVID era – that’s where the whole “Arena Live” idea came from. The next 3 months were spent polishing the visuals and hiring a lighting team to program the lights for the show. We had one day for rehearsals and one day for filming, things moved so fast!

Watch here and enjoy Arena Live!

Axel Thesleff – Arena Live (2020)