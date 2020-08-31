Illenium just dropped his new single, “Nightlight,” and Ray Volpe loved it so much he “just had to bootleg it.”

Ray has been a favorite of ours for a long time, but this Illenium bootleg just hits different. And Illenium would agree.

He responded on Twitter, “FKN BRUHHHHHH SENDING U STEMS.” So, safe to say he likes it.

Hopefully this one ends up with an official release, and so far it’s seeming that way.

Check out the bootleg below! We can’t wait to hear the full version when he has the stems in hand.

Photo via Exchange LA/Insomniac