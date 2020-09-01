Doctor P has been teasing a new non-dubstep alias he’s been “working on for a couple years,” and he says it’s almost ready to launch. But before we get there, he’s infusing a bit of future bass into his latest dubstep single with Koolkid, “OD,” premiered via EDM.com.

Though he’s a co-founder of Circus Records and one of the most well-known dubstep acts out there, it’s never been his style to stick to one genre. Blending moombah, rock, and more into his sound from the very beginning, putting a lighter sound on “OD” comes as no surprise. And the best part about it is that “OD” is a fantastic song.

On the other end of the spectrum, according to EDM.com, Koolkid has a stellar resume of his own, writing songs for BTS and Katy Perry, so it’s no surprise the hook is so catchy. Even the high pitched vocals in the main drop bridge that sound like synth strings are actually just the words “OD” pitched way, way up. All around, it’s a well composed, easy-listening bass tune that bridges gaps and still bangs.

Check out “OD” below!

Photo via Alex Varsa for Insomniac Events