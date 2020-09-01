The 2020 MTV VMAs took place on Sunday in rare quarantine fashion — and now we can relive the performances from this very special night in music.

Most notably, Lady Gaga took the stage to perform a medley of dance-infused bangers from her sixth studio album, Chromatica. The 9-minute run covers “Enigma,” “Chromatica II,” “911,” “Rain on Me” featuring Ariana Grande, and “Stupid Love.”

Other performances from the 2020 MTV VMAs include The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas and more. Plus, there’s plenty of other content from the evening on MTV’s official YouTube.

Watch here and relive some of the best moments!

2020 MTV VMA Performances

Photo via Rukes.com