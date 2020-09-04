Bandcamp is making a difference today with a new compilation that fights for fair elections.

The release — Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy — features music from Flume x Eprom, Tycho, R.E.M. Death Cab for Cutie, My Morning Jacket and many more.

It’s all in benefit of Fair Fight, an organization fighting for fair elections. In addition, a limited edition run of signed posters of the artwork by Shepard Fairey will be sold with proceeds going to Color of Change.

The 40-song comp is available for 24 hours only for $20.20.

See the tracklist below and get your copy here.

Don’t forget to register to vote.

Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy

1. Hayley Williams – “Color Me In” (Broadcast Cover)

2. Tycho x Ben Gibbard – “Only Love Will Save This Place” (Demo Version)

3. R.E.M. – “Begin The Begin” (Live in Hampton, VA 1989)

4. Matt Berninger – “In Between Days2 (The Cure Cover)

5. Grouplove – “Hardware Store”

6. Rostam – “Half-Light (Acoustic)”

7. Soccer Mommy – “Girl Next Door” (Saving Jane Cover)

8. Flume x Eprom – “Nor. 7”

9. clipping. – “Chapter 319” (Jonathan’s Full Stop Remix)

10. My Morning Jacket – “Bring the Power Back Home”

11. Sudan Archives – “War”

12. Helado Negro – “Us Meeting Them”

13. Death Cab for Cutie – “The New Year” (Live in Seattle, WA 2020)

14. Jeff Tweedy – “Whisper”

15. Sharon Van Etten – “malibu, driving down the one” (demo)

16. Weyes Blood – “River” (Joni Mitchell Cover)

17. Thurston Moore – “L’Ephemere”

18. The Decemberists – “Death-Defying” (Hoodoo Gurus Cover, Live in Australia 2016)

19. Tegan and Sara – “God Help Yourself” (Demo)

20. Best Coast – “Our Deal” (Live in Studio 2020)

21. Poolside x Todd Edwards – “Getting There From Here” (Instrumental)

22. Jamila Woods – “HEAVN” (Slot-A Remix)

23. Robin Pecknold – “Hammond Song” (The Roches Cover)

24. Beverly Glenn-Copeland – “Dream On” (1977 Studio Recording)

25. Devendra Banhart – “Taking a Page” (Demo)

26. Phoebe Bridgers – “Chinese Satellite” (Voice Memo)

27. Real Estate – “People’s Parties” (Joni Mitchell Cover)

28. Sylvan Esso – “Ferris Wheel” (Live In-Studio)

29. Josh Ritter – “Someday” (In Progress)

30. Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers – “Vancouver Divorce” (Gord Downie Cover)

31. Alex G – “Skull Eyes” (True Widow Cover)

32. Frankie Cosmos – “Another Piece”

33. King Tuff – “Evergreen” (Demo)

34. Superchunk – “Political Song for Michael Jackson to Sing” (Minutemen Cover)

35. Jay Som – “Time Off Work”

36. Angel Olsen – “All Mirrors” (Johnny Jewel Chamber Remix)

37. Gilligan Moss – “Ultraparadíso” (Campfire Edit)

38. Bhi Bhiman – “Takin’ It Easy”

39. Courtney Barnett – “Sunday Roast” (Live in Estes Park, CO 2020)

40. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – “One Hundred Fires”(Live in Seattle, WA 2019)

Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns