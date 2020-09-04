One drop? Nah. Two drops? We can do better. “Rock N Roll” from Nitti Gritti and Maliboux has three unique drops for you to lose your mind to and they’re all absolutely fire.

The two first teamed up on “I Got It” almost two years ago and that was fire — so when we learned they were teaming up again, our hopes were only high. Thankfully, “Rock N Roll” didn’t let us down at all. With the orchestral, beautiful intro leading into the dirty dubstep of the first drop, you start to think that’s what the song is going to be. Au contraire, mon frère!

Nitti and Maliboux bring the exciting bounce to the second drop and turn up the energy to 11. From there, it goes into another orchestral bridge before dropping into the even heavier third section.

Personally, the second drop is our favorite, but no doubt anyone can find one they like in this wild ride of a collaboration. Check out “Rock N Roll” below!