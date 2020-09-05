We live in strange times. Live events are all but nonexistent, and the world has essentially moved online as states and countries recommend social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, we haven’t seen our friends and family for months. The same is true for Above & Beyond, whose members haven’t seen each other since March, “the longest time we’ve been apart in 20 years,” they say.

But not even a global pandemic could keep them from celebrating 20 years of Anjunabeats with the momentous Group Therapy 400. Recorded on the River Thames in the band’s hometown of London, the show will feature an extended Above & Beyond set full of Anjunabeats hits from the archive.

It’s very strange approaching ABGT400 without the usual late nights in the studio together finishing off tracks we’ve been working on over the summer. We just haven’t been able to do that this year. ABGT400 will be the first time we’ve got together since March – that’s the longest time we’ve been apart in 20 years. Jono’s been working on a film score, Paavo’s been tinkering away at his beautiful lakeside studio in Finland, and Tony’s been on a deep odyssey, discovering the joys of livestreaming. As Paavo put it, the world is taking a deep breath, reflecting on how we’ve got to where we are. So, in keeping with that theme, that’s what this year’s Group Therapy celebrations are all about: looking back at the music that brought our family together. Happy birthday Anjunabeats! – Above & Beyond

Fans will be able to chat with Above & Beyond and their family of Anjunabeats artists during the broadcast on Anjuna’s Official Twitch channel and Discord server Fans can be part of the stream using the hashtag #ABGT400 or #Anjunabeats20.

Exclusive commemorative items, including a very limited run of signed merchandise, will go on sale during the livestream. Check out the announcement trailer below!