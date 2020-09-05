Nicky Romero is tearing up the dance floor with his newly announced alias.

Monocule has arrived on the scene as a side project that shift gears into a deeper, darker tinged soundscape from the masterful producer. Thus, the Monocule Volume 1 has come in a flash, with three consecutive singles — “Time To Save” with Tim van Werd featuring Mosimann, followed by solo originals “Waiting For Me” and “Close To You.”

Nicky Romero shares:

Monocule is a brand new alias of mine, which lets me express my neverending love for deeper classic progressive house vibes. During these uncertain times, it feels really good to lock myself up in the studios and work with a different spectrum of sounds. I’m excited to finally share my first single and EP with the world as Monocule and more than happy to have Tim van Werd & Mosimann being part of this inaugural release! Sky is the limit for Monocule, so I’m stoked about this new sonic journey.

The deeper side of Nicky Romero is Monocule. Enjoy.

Nicky Romero – Monocule

Photo via Rukes.com