The beginning of September has come as a pleasant surprise as a plethora of new music has been released. This past Friday we saw releases from Martin Garrix, Lido, and sumthin sumthin among many others. Diplo presents a new full length ambient album and Martin Garrix teams up with Ytram and Elderbrook for ‘Fire.’ We have compiled the weeks best music, all into one playlist. Stream the latest edition of Your EDM’s | Week in Music on Spotify below.

Release Spotlight

Martin Garrix teams up with Ytram and Elderbrook for “Fire” on his label STMPD RCRDS.

Diplo takes the electronic music scene by surprise and releases a full length ambient project titled MMXX. The project features collaborations with Lunice, Mikky Ekko, and Good Times Ahead.

Honey Dijon takes a stab at a remix for Calvin Harris‘ side project Love Regenerator, remixing “Live Without Your Love (with Steve Lacy).”

Moody Good & Slander drop the remix package for their collaboration, “Heart Break.” The package contains remixes from oddprophet, Moore Kismet, Oolacile and many others.

Featured image via Rukes.com