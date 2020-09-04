The Marshmello x Demi Lovato collab we’ve all been waiting for is coming soon.

In the promo below, which just so happens to be Demi’s favorite to date, Mello is getting roasted on social media, quite literally. It seems fans wanted the superstar collaboration sooner than later — and the pop star’s fiery supporters are going off.

In addition to the video teaser, the forthcoming collab has formed its own 90s-inspired website. The concept comes complete with Mood Test, Minesweeper, a full soundtrack and more. The Spotify playlist includes music from both artists, as well as Jauz, Sikdope, Duke & Jones and more.

Still, no word on when “It’s OK Not To Be OK” drops, but the promo is on point. Hopefully that buys Marshmello and Demi some more time.

Marshmello x Demi Lovato – It’s OK Not To Be OK

