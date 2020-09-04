Within 90 minutes of officially going on sale, passes for Insomniac Events’ inaugural Day Trip festival have sold out. The brand-new house music, waterfront festival will be July 3, 2021 at Pier 46 at the Los Angeles Waterfront. Fans are able to join the waitlist at www.daytripla.com/waitlist.

The 21+ house music festival will be the first Insomniac event hosted at Pier 46, a venue offering sweeping views of Cabrillo Beach and San Pedro Bay. Guests will jam to house music all day across multiple stages and the evening will end with a fireworks show over the Pacific Ocean. Additional exciting announcements will be made soon, including the awaited lineup.