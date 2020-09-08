The original Woodstock ’69 was legendary. So was the 30th anniversary festival in ’99, but for much, much different reasons. Those reasons will be laid bare in a new documentary on Netflix, reports Deadline.

So far, the documentary is still untitled, but Deadline reports that it’s being made by Raw, which produced the Netflix documentaries Don’t F**k with Cats and Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia. Like other documentaries of its kind, it will feature archived footage and new testimony from people involved behind the scenes,

For a brief overview:

“Woodstock ’99 drew more than 400,000 people over four days in July 1999 in Rome, NY, an event marred by oppressive heat, violence, and allegations of sexual assault. But the worst came on the fourth day during Red Hot Chili Peppers’ festival-closing set when candles from the production were used to set fires to sections of the plywood “Peace Fence” erected to keep non-ticketholders from entering and a melee erupted with festival-goers looting ATMs and destroying vendor tents. It ended with dozens of arrests and thousands injured.”

No release date has been given for the documentary.

via Deadline |