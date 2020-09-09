Just days out from the official premiere of David Guetta & Sia‘s new single “Let’s Love,” fans on TikTok have an early preview.

The two have teamed up a number of times — most notably for their smash hit “Titanium,” which released in 2011. They’ve already won us over with much nostalgia, and now they’re tapping a younger audience with the TikTok premiere. Beginning earlier this week, September 7, Guetta and Sia premiered a 15 second edit of their new single Let’s Love on TikTok – five days ahead of its official release on Friday.

Guetta shares of the exclusive promo:

“I’m so happy and excited to be working with Sia again and to share this sneak preview for our fans on TikTok. I can’t wait to see your own creations to our music. Enjoy the vibe and Let’s Love together.”

Guetta encourages his 1.2m followers to join in with the #LetsLove hashtag challenge this week.

Pre-save here: davidguetta.lnk.to/LetsLove

Photo via Rukes.com

Source: Music Business Worldwide