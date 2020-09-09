Marshmello is bouncing back (most likely) after a less than stellar hip hop collaboration by teaming up with Demi Lovato for their long awaited collab, “OK Not To Be OK.” So far, in the pop world, Marshmello has teamed up with Selena Gomez, Khalid (hip hop pop), Logic (rap pop), Halsey, Bastille (rock pop), Kane Brown (country pop), CHVRCHES (pretty pop), and more.

As we’ve said time and again, Marshmello’s greatest strength is his untameable brand which allows him to work with anyone and be involved in everything. His pop collaborations have earned him performance spots on daytime and nighttime television, multiple awards nominations, and more.

With “OK Not To Be OK,” the song will likely focus on mental health given the title and its release during Suicide Prevention Week. Check back tomorrow to hear the song in full!