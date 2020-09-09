On Avicii‘s birthday yesterday, SiriusXM and the Tim Bergling Foundation teamed up for BPM Presents: Avicii Birthday Tribute for Mental Health Awareness. The radio event also coincided with National Suicide Prevention Week, which runs through September 12th.

In the video below, Avicii’s father Klas Bergling discusses what it was like trying to help his son — “You may wonder, why didn’t you do anything? … We did a lot of things. That’s for sure.”

He explains — “You can see it and you feel it and you can almost say that this person needs help. Tim didn’t show those signs too, too official, but we knew of course. We stopped him twice together with his management, but that was later, and of course we were very worried in the family many times, many times.”

Klas also provides a statement — “We want to encourage Tim’s fans and all young people to know that they are not alone. It’s important to talk to someone, a friend or family member or workmate. There is help for any emotional struggle they or their friends may have.”

Although we can’t imagine how difficult it must be for Klas to speak out on what would have been his son’s 31st birthday, it’s amazing to see what a difference he’s making with the Tim Bergling Foundation.

Watch below and read more here.

Klas Bergling on Avicii’s Mental Health