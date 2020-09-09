Porter Robinson dropped his latest album single, “Mirror,” two weeks ago today and now he’s premiering the official music video for the single. As with all the Nurture singles thus far, “Mirror” has gotten its own video and in pure Porter fashion, it’s absolutely brilliant.

Setting itself apart from “Get Your With” and “Something Comforting,” the new music video isn’t set in the same studio with the interchanging platform and LED wall behind. Instead, “Mirror” moves into the forest with a crayon-styled animated Porter singing with various shapes and effects superimposed atop the nature.

Despite the core differences, Porter Robinson still manages to envelop us in a world all his own — though the Worlds era is past, its core intentions of transporting us somewhere else with his music remain.

Watch “Mirror” below!