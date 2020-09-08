Every time we hear from Dillon Francis, it’s an instant mood booster!

Here he is, flourishing as he does with Tomorrowland‘s One World Radio Friendship Mix series. Every Thursday, One World Radio invites a close friend to host a unique mix, and this is what happens when Dillon Francis takes over.

The start of the mix is remix heavy, featuring music from house music’s finest — Nitti Gritti, CamelPhat, Biscits, Black V Neck, Jaded and more — and let’s not forget the legendary DJ Hanzel. He also rinses out plenty of originals from Tchami, Valentino Khan, Bijou, Sidepiece, etc. We could continue name dropping, but just know it’s all fire.

Other Friendship mixes in the vault include Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Nervo, Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Charlotte de Witte, and Salvatore Ganacci, among others. In other words, Dillon is in great company.

Listen below and tune in to One World Radio here.

One World Radio – Friendship Mix – Dillon Francis

Photo via Rukes.com