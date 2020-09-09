Creamfields is looking forward to 2021 with an insane third wave addition to the lineup.

Featured artists include deadmau5, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Pendulum: Trinity, Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, Peggy Gou, Above & Beyond, Eric Prydz: Holosphere, and the list goes on and on.

Compared to the first wave and second wave announcements, the lineup is looking stacked. Creamfields isn’t stopping there either — the festival promises “many, many more” to come.

The post below builds the hype for next year, “JUST ANNOUNCED! #Creamfields2021 just got even bigger with over 20 new artists added to the bill.” Hard dance, techno, house, trance — it’s all in there.

Creamfields 2021 takes place next year over August Bank Holiday weekend, August 26th – 29th. Check out the massive lineup below.

More info and tickets starting at £5 per month here.

Creamfields 2021 Lineup

Photo via Creamfields