deadmau5 has outdone himself with a very special 100th episode of mau5trap radio.

The new mix sprawls over three hours with nonstop energy and all the classics, featuring the producer’s biggest hits since 2008. Plus, music from close friends of the label and some fresh blood.

deadmau5 gets right to work with “Faxing Berlin,” “I Remember” with Kaskade, and “Strobe” — and those three tracks alone should be great indicators of how this mix is about to go. He then works in his iconic “Ghosts n Stuff” featuring Rob Swire and the Nero mix, followed by a nod to Skrillex with “Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites” and Zedd‘s remix. He caps off the run of classics with 4×4=12 era tracks “Animal Rights” with Wolfgang Gartner and “Sofi Needs A Ladder.” And he’s only just getting started.

The mix covers a lot of ground with mau5trap originals and hand selects from Feed Me, Rezz, BlackGummy, Excision, Getter, HI-LO and many more. Just wait for that run of IDs at the end featuring unreleased music from EDDIE, i_o & No Mana, Spencer Brown, No Mana & EDDIE, Tommy Trash, Speaker Honey, and HVDES.

For any deadmau5/mau5trap enthusiast, this mix is absolutely essential.

Listen here and scroll down for the full tracklist.

Tracklist

deadmau5 – Faxing Berlin (2008)

deadmau5 & Kaskade – I Remember (Vocal Version) [2008]

deadmau5 – Strobe (2009)

deadmau5 – Ghosts n Stuff feat. Rob Swire (2008)

deadmau5 – Ghosts n Stuff feat. Rob Swire (Nero Mix) [2009]

Skrillex – Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites (2010)

Skrillex – Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites (Zedd Remix) [2010]

deadmau5 & Wolfgang Gartner – Animal Rights (2010)

deadmau5 – Sofi Needs A Ladder (2010)

Feed Me – Blood Red (2010)

Feed Me – Grand Theft Ecstasy (2010)

deadmau5 – Raise Your Weapon (Noisia Remix) [2011]

Excision – X-Rated feat. Messinian (2011)

Excision – Sleepless feat. Savvy (2011)

Feed Me – One Click Headshot (2012)

Feed Me & Crystal Fighters – Love Is All I Got (2012)

deadmau5 – The Veldt feat. Chris James (2012)

MOGUAI – Mpire (2012)

MOGUAI & Tommy Trash – In N’ Out (2012)

BSOD – Super Breakfast (2013)

deadmau5 – Some Chords (Dillon Francis Remix) [2014]

Fehrplay – Pyara (2014)

Colleen D’Agostino – Stay feat. deadmau5 (Drop The Poptart Edit) [2015]

Rezz – Serenity [2015]

BlackGummy – Lullaby [2015]

Mord Fustang – Flip The Bacon [2015]

ATTLAS – Wastaga [2015]

Rezz – Edge [2016]

BlackGummy – The Machine [2016]

Matt Lange – My Love Aside (Mat Zo Remix) [2016]

ATTLAS – Ryat (2016)

deadmau5 – Strobe (Lane 8 Remix) [2016]

deadmau5 & ATTLAS – bad at titles (2017)

Rinzen – Renegade (2017)

Tinlicker – Donderdag (2017)

EDDIE – No Time (2017)

Feed Me & Kill The Noise – Crazy Maybe feat. Anjulie (2017)

Feed Me & Kill The Noise – Crazy Maybe feat. Anjulie (No Mana Remix) [2017]

No Mana – Clear feat. Zanshanell (Rezz Remix) [2017]

Chris Lake – Sleepwalker (2017)

Fehrplay – Prophet (2017)

Tinlicker – Jalapeno (2017)

Rezz – Relax (2017)

i_o – Audio Dust (2018)

EDDIE – Sleeping With Machines (2018)

deadmau5 – Monophobia feat. Rob Swire (Original Mix) [2018]

deadmau5 – Monophobia feat. Rob Swire (Rinzen Remix) [2018]

Getter – All Is Lost feat. nothing,nowhere (2018)

Rezz – Life & Death feat. Deathpact (2018)

Rezz – Flying Octopus (2018)

Getter – Hold On Tight feat. Njomza (2018)

Spencer Brown – Windows 95 on Acid (2018)

i_o – Low (2018)

i_o & No Mana – Bad Things (2018)

deadmau5 – Drama Free feat. Lights (2018)

deadmau5 & Mr. Bill – 10.8 (2018)

No Mana – In My Mind (2018)

Tinlicker – About You (2018)

deadmau5 – imaginary friends (i_o Remix) [2019]

No Mana – Tell Me Most (2019)

i_o & Tommy Trash – Let Me Go feat. Daisy Guttridge (2019)

Feed Me – Feel Love feat. Rosie Doonan (2019)

deadmau5 – Polyphobia (2019)

Feed Me – Sleepless (2019)

Jay Robinson – Nineteen81 (2019)

i_o & Raito – Come With Me (2019)

No Mana & EDDIE – Untitled Forever (2019)

i_o – Ghost in the Machine (2019)

deadmau5 – imaginary friends ov (Morgan Page Remix) [2019]

deadmau5 – fn pig ov (Spencer Brown Remix) [2019]

deadmau5 – Let Go feat. Grabbitz (EDDIE Remix) [2019]

MSTRKRFT – Oh Yea (2019)

Spencer Brown & Raito – Star Allies (2019)

Speaker Honey – Shoyu (2019)

BlackGummy & EDDIE – Double-Take (2020)

No Mana & Chipzel – Secret Level (2020)

deadmau5 – COASTED (Jay Robinson Remix) [2020]

BSOD – Afterburner (2020)

deadmau5 – FALL (Speaker Honey Remix) [2020]

Raito – Moon Tear (2020)

HI-LO – Zeus (2020)

Jay Robinson & Idris Elba – Know Yourself (2020)

deadmau5 & The Neptunes – Pomegranate (2020)

deadmau5 & The Neptunes – Pomegranate (Carl Cox Dub Mix) [2020]

i_o & Lights – Annihilation (2020)

i_o & Lights – Annihilation (Afterhours Mix) [2020]

Speaker Honey – Is This The Ending feat. Tori Letzler (2020)

i_o & Raito – revolution (2020)

No Mana – The Same Way feat. The Voicians (2020)

MOGUAI x Rebecca & Fiona – Lyfe Lyne (2020)

EDDIE – Somewhere In Between feat. Colleen D’Agostino (2020)

ATTLAS – Half Light feat. Alisa Xayalith (Lamorn Remix) [2020]

Jay Robinson – What You Do feat. Example (2020)

EDDIE – ID

i_o & No Mana – ID

Spencer Brown – ID

No Mana & EDDIE – ID

Tommy Trash – ID

Speaker Honey – ID

HVDES – ID

