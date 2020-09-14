Vapor95, the leading Vaporwave aesthetic fashion brand recently opened its first-ever brick and mortar store at 850 Santee St Los Angeles, CA, 90014 on August 1st.

The Vapor95 store offers a unique shopping experience matching its brilliantly colorful aesthetic with retro tech devices to interact with, including a wall of T.V. ‘s playing ‘80s and ‘90s nostalgia inducing imagery, a lifesize cherry blossom tree, and instagrammable Vaporwave art throughout the store created in partnership with the art collective Chewing Foil. Multidisciplinary Vaporwave artist Haiiileen will also have an installation on display and available for purchase in the coming weeks.

Customers will find more than apparel in the Vapor95 IRL store — accessories, face masks, posters, tapestries, ‘90s memorabilia and a curated Vaporwave and Future Funk music section will be available for purchase. Studio Cult, Gamechanger Mods, and record label 100% Electronica are among several outside brands shoppers will find in store in partnership with Vapor95.

Vapor95 graciously provided me with a variety of samples to try, including a cotton hoodie, a polyester hoodie, a bomber, and a pair of joggers. The clothes came exactly as pictured and promised, with high quality printing and very durable fabric. Every piece was made to order (which may increase wait time for delivery) but many of these items and more are available in the store for immediate purchase.

Even Slushii gave Vapor95 his official co-sign. You can visit their website at Vapor95.com to discover more interesting designs and prints! Since we’re still in the midst of a pandemic and the store is practicing social distancing, you can make an appointment to visit the store in person here.