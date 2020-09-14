Nocturnal Wonderland is coming back in 2021 and revisiting its beloved home.

The festival readies fans in a brand new post, “2021 is to return to the place that we all know. The place where we’ve created so many life-changing memories together: Glen Helen.”

Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella adds to the hype, “I’m SO excited to be back & can’t wait for you to explore the new experience we have in store!” He also promises improved logistics for the campgrounds in 2021 to ensure a “smooth and enjoyable Camp Nocturnal experience.”

Pasquale Rotella, founder & CEO of Insomniac, announced in 2019 that it would be the festival’s final year at Glen Helen after new sound ordinances were enacted. However, in a 2020 State of Insomniac address, he said that the venue they wanted wasn’t living up to expectations and was weighing two options: skipping 2020 entirely or having it back at Glen Helen for its 25th year. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, that decision was made for him.

Nocturnal Wonderland is set to take place over September 18th & 19th next year at Glen Helen Regional Park, featuring art, camping, and music. Limited Presale passes and camping passes go on sale this Thursday, September 17th at 12 pm PT.

More info and tickets here. Also, relive the Nocturnal Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon here.

Nocturnal Wonderland 2021

Photo by Cory J Photography for Your EDM