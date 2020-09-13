Kygo and Selena Gomez have achieved a milestone with their 2017 collaboration “It Ain’t Me” as the song joins the billion streams club on Spotify.

Kygo shares in the post below: “‘It Ain’t Me’ w/ @selenagomez just passed 1 billion streams on @Spotify. It feels surreal to finally have passed such a goal of mine! Thanks to everyone who’ve listened to it in the past 3 years.”

‘It Ain’t Me’ w/ @selenagomez just passed 1 billion streams on @Spotify. It feels surreal to finally have passed such a goal of mine! Thanks to everyone who’ve listened to it in the past 3 years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UcmmwvCifD — Kygo (@KygoMusic) September 9, 2020

As the lead single on Kygo’s Stargazing EP, “It Ain’t Me” quickly climbed to the top of music charts worldwide upon its release. In addition to ranking in the Top 10 on iTunes in 94 countries, it sold 19,000 downloads and achieved 1.7 million streams in its first week in the US alone.

Selena is no stranger to the billion plays list. She’s right up there for her appearance on Charlie Puth’s “We Don’t Talk Anymore” and DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki,” also featuring Ozuna and Cardi B. This is Kygo’s first billion-play song on the platform.

Huge congrats to Kygo and Selena Gomez!

Listen again here.

Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me