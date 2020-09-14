Pendulum’s last released music was in 2010 with the release of their third album, Immersion. Since then, members Rob Swire and Gareth McGrillen toured for years as Knife Party and the group reunited in 2016 for a live performance on the main stage of Ultra Music Festival. The group did a few live shows in Europe and then the three founding members, Rob, Gareth, and Paul Harding aka El Hornet toured as Pendulum Trinity.

Now, after ten years, Pendulum are releasing their first new music with two singles: “Driver” and “Nothing For Free,” out this Thursday, September 17.

Having been a Pendulum fan since around 2006/2007, and one of the first electronic groups I ever religiously listened to, this gives me, personally, indescribable joy. These songs were teased during their live shows and they sound as amazing as ever, and we can’t wait to have them at our fingertips in just three days.

Check out the official announcement below! Fasten your seatbelts, hold your colour, get the salt out of your wounds, and prepare for the genesis of a new era of Pendulum!

Photo via Rukes.com