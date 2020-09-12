Diplo recently unleashed his first-ever ambient album, MMXX — and a live performance series to go with it called Under Ancient Skies.

Per the footage below, Flume joined in on the ambient jam session, held in collaboration with Secular Sabbath and Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, also featuring Rhye.

According to a press release, the concept is meant for small, socially distant audiences with chill music and stargazing led by the museum. Under Ancient Skies sounds like the perfect change of pace, catered to the current times we’re living in and more soothing/meditative than a typical show.

It’s been over a year since Diplo and Flume jammed out together during the Secular Sabbath retreat at Coachella, but we have a feeling this won’t be the last we hear from them.

Check out footage below and catch the vibe!

Diplo x Flume

Photo: Matsu