Avicii’s penchant for country music and themes is no secret, especially as he essentially jumpstarted the EDM/country crossover movement with “Wake Me Up” featuring Aloe Blacc. Now, country artist Cam, who collaborated with Diplo on his country album, Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, has revealed that she has a song with Avicii on her upcoming album.

At 3:45 in the interview below, Cam says, “I got to co-write with Avicii before he passed away on this incredible song that I’m obsessed with. I felt like I had to get this right for his taste, and how much of a perfectionist he was and also just for his family and his legacy. I’m so proud of how it all came together.”

We just sort of received five new songs — at least on Spotify — thanks to the True (Bonus Edition) and it feels great to keep getting new music from Avicii more than two years after his untimely death.

Check out the interview with Cam below!