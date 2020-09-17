Yesterday, Atlantic and Tiësto announced that the magnanimous artist had officially signed to their roster, which also boasts artists like Skrillex, Coldplay, Cash Cash, Ed Sheeran, and more. At the same time, they announced a new single, “The Business,” due out September 25. However, almost nestled in the official press release was another major announcement:

“Tiësto is currently hard at work completing his Atlantic Records debut album, with release slated for 2021.”

Tiësto just released his 7th album, The London Sessions, earlier this year and we’re already getting another one next year. This isn’t the first time he’s spent such little time between albums, as he released Together just the year prior to The London Sessions. This new album will mark his third in three years. (Though Together would make his total current album count 8, it’s listed as an EP on Wikipedia and isn’t counted in Atlantic’s total. That being said, it’s listed under albums on Spotify and at 11 tracks, we’re inclined to agree with Spotify.)

Get a preview and pre-save “The Business” via the link below.

Photo via Rukes.com