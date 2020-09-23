Avicii is being honored with posthumous nominations for the upcoming Billboard Music Awards, set to air next month.

The late producer is recognized in both Top Dance/Electronic Artist and Top Dance/Electronic Album categories for his talents and lasting legacy. He’s in great company, up against The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Illenium, Marshmello and more.

Avicii’s posthumous album TIM released in 2019, featuring a number of originals and collaborations — “SOS” with Aloe Blacc, “Tough Love” with Agnes, Vargas & Lagola, “Heaven” with Chris Martin, “Hold The Line” with A R I Z O N A, “Heart Upon My Sleeve” with Imagine Dragons and more.

Kelly Clarkson hosts the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which takes place live at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 14th at 8:00 PM ET on NBC.

See the full list of nominations here.

Billboard Music Awards – Dance Categories

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Avicii “Tim”

The Chainsmokers “World War Joy”

Illenium “Ascend”

Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”

Alan Walker “Different World”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”

Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”

Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”

Marshmello ft. Chvrches “Here With Me”

Photo: Sean Eriksson