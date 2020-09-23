Armin van Buuren has enlisted in Toronto-based producer AVIRA for a collaborative EP, Hollow Mask Illusion — for which each word represents a unique, wondrous soundscape to behold.

The joint EP boasts three brand new deep and melodic tracks, “Hollow” featuring Be No Rain, “Mask” featuring Sam Martin and “Illusion.” As far as we can tell, the mysterious and lingering “Mask” is the only track that can be heard in full on Spotify, and extended versions of the others are available exclusively on Beatport.

The Hollow Mask Illusion EP demonstrates “how two artists with different trademark sounds can find common ground and transcend genres altogether.” There’s an unspoken, underlying factor that’s quite haunting, perfect for the season we’re heading into.

This week, Armin and AVIRA are taking over the Trance & Melodic Techno Top 1000 playlist to celebrate the release of their newfound sound. In addition, Armin has updated his own playlist, Armin van Buuren Presents.

Listen here and get lost in the music!

Armin van Buuren x AVIRA – Hollow Mask Illusion EP

Photo via Rukes.com