Elettra Miura Lamborghini, daughter of Tonino Lamborghini, son of Ferruccio Lamborghini, just married Afrojack.

Afrojack’s love of cars is no secret, but it seems his love of automobiles has found him love in real life, as he was just married to the founder of Lamborghini’s granddaughter. Who would’ve thought!?

The wedding was held in the beautiful location of the Lago di Garda, Italy, close to Ferruccio’s hometown of Renazzo. The two have been seeing each other since 2018 and announced their engagement in December 2019.

Congrats to the newlywed couple!