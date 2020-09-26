What do you listen to when you work out? If you’re reading this article, chances are high your preferred work out genre is electronic dance music. But breaking it down even further, who do you listen to?

FitRated, a site that typically reviews fitness equipment, surveyed 1,000 people who’d exercised recently and “asked them about the artists, genres, and factors that helped them find motivation and even crossed that information against their preferred types of workouts.”

Their findings revealed that pop and hip hop/rap were the two most-preferred genres for workouts, which come as no surprise. Next was classic rock, then alternative, then EDM, and finally heavy metal. Country was not listed (for obvious reasons). Only 29.2% — or around 290 of the people surveyed — said they listened to EDM when working out.

Of those respondents, the most popular artists to listen to were:

The Chainsmokers Calvin Harris David Guetta

This finding is ironically at odds with the revelation that 74% of respondents replied that they valued “fast-paced beats” over everything else when working out, typically a staple of dance music. Though, perhaps, not with the top three artists. Interesting.

Like our friends at EDM.com, we’d be interested in a more specific survey of EDM listeners and finding out what they listen to — chances are some drum & bass or dubstep artists would rate more highly on the list.

You can read FitRated’s full findings here.

Photo via aLIVE Coverage for Ultra