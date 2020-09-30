On “Tarantino,” Steve Aoki & Timmy Trumpet modernize the classic surf guitar riff made famous via Pulp Fiction. Aoki’s mesmerizing electro beats combined with Trumpet’s eccentric horn licks and STARX’s hard psy stylings set off a vigorous revamp where Aoki’s Rave Royale concept comes into full view. “Tarantino” is the first single to be revealed from Aoki’s forthcoming 6OKI – Rave Royale EP, which promises six collaborative songs alongside accompanying music videos, due out on Dim Mak this fall.

Steve Aoki says, “It started with 3OKI, 4OKI, 5OKI, & now 6OKI. The series is about my club & festival roots – songs that go off live & serve ravers in the front row! Covid-19 halted live shows, but I’m still making tunes with that live energy.”

Timmy Trumpet adds, “Working and touring with Steve is always WILD but making this track was something else! We wanted to capture the craziness of life on the road in one track so people can party wherever they are in the world right now.”

There’s more on the was from 6OKI so stay tuned! Listen to “Tarantino” below.

Photo via Rukes.com