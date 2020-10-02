RL GRIME just announced that Halloween IX is on its way, but another bass master in the spooky Halloween world just released his 11th annual album celebrating the terrifying season: Figure.

For the past 9 years, totaling 178 songs (inflated due to Monsters 6.66 including remixes), Figure has championed the Halloween season with a nearly a decade of horrifying homage songs drawing influence from Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, and more just general spookiness that doesn’t directly come from a film.

With XI Monstrum, he derives influence from the Bible itself, citing Lilith, wife of Lucifer, and Abaddon, the king of an army of locusts, among others. The new release is slightly different in sound from his previous releases, with even heavier and more sinister sounds, if that’s even possible. But at its core, all of the horror and terror that it draws from is still ever present.

After such a long legacy and with such a massive discography behind him (you can listen to his greatest hits from the Monsters series here), Figure’s name is more than just footnote in Halloween bass music. Arguably, he’s the man that started the trend.

Check out XI Monstrum below!

Photo via Rukes.com