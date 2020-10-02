The time has come for Whethan‘s forthcoming debut album, three years in the making.

FANTASY finally has its release date set for two weeks from now, October 16, 2020. Considering the producer first began teasing his debut album back in December, its arrival can’t come soon enough.

In 2020, we’ve heard already heard a wave of collaborative singles from Whethan — “Stay Forever” featuring Strfkr, “All In My Head” featuring grandson, “Upside Down” featuring Grouplove, “So Good” featuring bülow, “Hurting on Purpose” featuring K.Flay and “Freefall” featuring Oliver Tree. It’s all been leading up to the release of FANTASY.

The teaser below features explosive 80s energy, both audibly and aesthetically — and with this, FANTASY is set in motion. We can’t wait to hear where he takes the rest of the album.

Whethan – FANTASY Coming Soon