Up next in the Gorillaz Song Machine series, and the next single on Song Machine: Strange Timez, officially releasing on October 23, we have a dreamlike collaboration between the group, Elton John, and 6LACK.

The unexpected melding of sounds and styles heard in “The Pink Phantom” is quite extraordinary, as the Gorillaz continue to blow our minds one Song Machine release at a time. Whirling, classical piano arrangements matched with a thick, heavy beat and a wealth of musical ideas that may normally clash, but find imperfect harmony. Cutting through the mix, a grand vocal performance from Elton vs. 6LACK’s smooth, auto-tuned flow. The contrast is striking, intriguing, and we’re here for it.

The legendary Elton John sings out:

I tried to get to Atlanta

On a peach blossom highway

I’m tryin’ to put these puzzles out of mind

In a sky made of diamonds

Where the world fell silent

I’ll be waiting for you on the other side

If you’re craving something different, listen to “The Pink Phantom” and enjoy the track’s visual representation below.

Gorillaz – The Pink Phantom ft. Elton John & 6LACK