Gorillaz began their Song Machine project at the beginning of the year. And despite everything that has happened this year that threatened to push back any plans artists had, they’ve soldiered on and Song Machine: Strange Timez is officially releasing on October 23.

The full album is a who’s who of collaborations with Robert Smith of The Cure, Beck, Schoolboy Q, St Vincent, Peter Hook & Georgia, Elton John, JPEGMAFIA, Skepta, EARTHGANG, and more. So far, we’ve gotten four singles from the project, including the title track, “Strange Timez” with Robert Smith, out today.

Check out the full tracklist below and pre-order here!