Google just introduced its “Hum to Search” feature, allowing users to hum, whistle or sing melodies stuck in their head. We’ve all been there and have experienced the frustration of having a song on repeat in our heads.

The platform gives straightforward instructions for getting that ear worm out:

On your mobile device, open the latest version of the Google app or find your Google Search widget, tap the mic icon and say “what’s this song?” or click the “Search a song” button. Then start humming for 10-15 seconds.

On Google Assistant, it’s just as simple. Say “Hey Google, what’s this song?” and then hum the tune. This feature is currently available in English on iOS, and in more than 20 languages on Android. And we hope to expand this to more languages in the future.

The new Google Search feature is powered the platform’s AI Research team’s music recognition technology.

Google also reassures users, “you don’t need perfect pitch to use this feature.” Between this and Spotify’s search by lyrics feature, no matter what song you can’t remember, technology has you covered.

Watch below.

Hum to Search on the Google App

Image via 9to5Mac