A massive new Illenium collaboration has surfaced online!

The superstar producer has seemingly teamed up for a new track, “Paper Thin” featuring Tom DeLonge of Angels & Airwaves and blink-182 notoriety. Although there’s no preview and no other information other than the album art, the mixture of these artists alone is more than enough to get fans excited.

In 2020, Illenium has treated us to a couple of originals and a wave of remixes and edits of his ASCEND era. The album delivered one incredible production after another, including “Take You Down,” “Good Things Fall Apart” with Jon Bellion, “In Your Arms” with X Ambassadors, and many more.

Back to “Paper Thin” — coming from the king of crossovers, we can hear the EDM-meets-emo-alt-rock nature of the track already and our emotions are running high. We’ll be the first to let you know when the song drops.

See the art below.

Illenium x Tom DeLonge x Angels & Airwaves

Photo by Eddie Perlas / ESPN Images